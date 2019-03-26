Ex-Rockies 1B Todd Helton Enters Treatment After Citation for Alleged DUI

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Former Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton has entered a treatment facility, according to the Knoxville News Sentinel's Hayes Hickman.

Hickman reported Helton was cited for driving under the influence on March 18, when he drove his truck into a telephone pole. His attorney, Stephen Ross Johnson, released a statement about his decision to start treatment.

"Todd is currently in a residential treatment program outside of East Tennessee, receiving the care he needs," Johnson said. "He realizes there are parts of his behavior that need to change, and he is focused on doing just that. While there has not been a final court decision about his citation, Todd is still taking action."

According to Blair Miller of Denver7 News, police were unable to perform a field sobriety test on Helton the scene because he had been taken to a local hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash. He submitted a blood sample at the hospital.

Helton pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired in May 2013. Under the terms of his plea deal, he was placed on probation for one year, received a $400 fine and had to perform 24 hours of community service.

Helton spent 17 seasons in MLB, all with the Rockies. The team retired his No. 17 jersey in August 2014. He was the first Rockies player to have his jersey retired at Coors Field.