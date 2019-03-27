WWE WrestleMania 2019 Rumors: Top Reports on Becky Lynch, John Cena and More

Credit: WWE.com

Under two weeks until WrestleMania 35, the WWE rumor mill is churning out reports and speculation regarding some of the Superstars expected to make significant contributions to The Showcase of the Immortals.

From modern-day anti-authority rebel Becky Lynch to the measuring stick for that specific personality type "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, top stars found themselves making headlines this week for a bevy of reasons.

A New Contract for The Man

Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported Lynch has been offered a sizeable new contract, complete with pay raise, and is expected to sign it before she takes to the squared circle to battle Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of the April 7 spectacular.

She certainly has earned it.

Since turning heel at SummerSlam last August, no Superstar has been as consistently over with fans than The Man.

Throw in show-stealing performances on pay-per-view and an incredibly popular T-shirt and you have a Superstar riding a wave of momentum we have not seen since CM Punk took a microphone in hand and cut his famed pipebomb promo.

At a time when All Elite Wrestling is eyeing talent to bolster its roster and make a genuine run at competing with WWE, it makes sense that the company would reach out to Lynch well before her current deal expires to lock her up for the foreseeable future.

A pay raise is merely icing on top of the proverbial cake.

What Will John Cena Do at WrestleMania?

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats) reported John Cena is still slated to have a match at WrestleMania, though no one really knows what it will be.

Meltzer previously noted (h/t Cageside Seats) original plans for Cena saw him challenging Samoa Joe for the United States Championship, hence him being so regularly referenced by R-Truth on the road to the April 7 event.

Now, though, social media posts by the former franchise star of WWE suggest he may be involved in something more significant.

Digs aimed at Baron Corbin such as this one and that one have some thinking Cena will interject himself in the announced Corbin-Kurt Angle match at WrestleMania and give The Olympic Gold Medalist a proper retirement match befitting his star power.

Cena vs. Angle makes sense in that it was the Olympian who gave The Cenation Leader his first televised match in WWE, putting a young kid from West Newbury, Massachusetts, over as one of the bright young stars of the company's Ruthless Aggression Era.

Cena is a star befitting such a significant match. Though Corbin has worked hard, been a very consistent and reliable heel for WWE and is far better than he will ever likely get credit for, he seems out of place given the magnitude of the match.

Hopefully, Cena's social media hints lead to the outcome so many want and Angle can have the farewell match the 2017 Hall of Fame inductee deserves.

A Big Name Adding Star Power to WrestleMania?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that, along with Hulk Hogan, "we are told that WWE is currently finalizing plans on other names from the past they are seeking to bring in Wrestlemania weekend as well, with Steve Austin's name floating around quite a bit."

Stone Cold has not appeared on WWE television since Raw 25 in January 2018.

A stalwart of WrestleMania events both as a performer and a special guest, Austin has done a fine job of elevating the significance of the show with his appearances over the years. The segment with The Rock and Hogan some five years ago in New Orleans stands out as one of the event's most enduring moments in the last decade.

While it remains to be seen what Austin will do, or how he can be squeezed on to a show with the ungodly number of matches it already has, do not be surprised if The Texas Rattlesnake somehow pops up to pay homage to buddy and former foe Angle.