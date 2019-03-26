Report: Kings Discussed Otto Porter Jr. Trade Before Deal for Harrison Barnes

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

Washington Wizards' Otto Porter Jr. (22) defends as Dallas Mavericks' Harrison Barnes (40) handles the ball during an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Harrison Barnes wasn't the only veteran player the Sacramento Kings inquired about before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday that the Kings talked with the Washington Wizards regarding Otto Porter Jr. However, Washington traded Porter to the Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento acquired Barnes from the Dallas Mavericks.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Silver Linings for Non-Playoff Teams 🙏

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Rumor: Knicks Offered Porzingis to Kings for Fox

    Sacramento Kings logo
    Sacramento Kings

    Rumor: Knicks Offered Porzingis to Kings for Fox

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Every Tanking Team's Biggest FA Need

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Bosh's Best Heat Moments 🔥

    As Miami retires his jersey, we look back at some of Bosh's greatest hits

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking Bosh's Best Heat Moments 🔥

    As Miami retires his jersey, we look back at some of Bosh's greatest hits

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report