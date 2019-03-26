Report: Kings Discussed Otto Porter Jr. Trade Before Deal for Harrison Barnes

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Harrison Barnes wasn't the only veteran player the Sacramento Kings inquired about before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline.

ESPN.com's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday that the Kings talked with the Washington Wizards regarding Otto Porter Jr. However, Washington traded Porter to the Chicago Bulls, and Sacramento acquired Barnes from the Dallas Mavericks.

