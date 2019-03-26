Joan Jett to Perform Ronda Rousey's Entrance Theme at WWE WrestleMania 35

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

WWE announced Tuesday that Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett will perform Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey's theme song live at WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

When Rousey makes her entrance to face Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, she will do so to tune of Jett's hit song, "Bad Reputation."

Rousey has used "Bad Reputation" as her theme song since joining WWE last year and also used the song during her time in the UFC.

WWE announced Monday that Rousey, Lynch and Flair would make history by becoming the first women to close the show in the main event of WrestleMania.

Musical performances have become a staple at WrestleMania over the years, and they have oftentimes enhanced the entrances of WWE's top stars. Among the most notable ones are Motorhead performing "The Game" for Triple H at WrestleMania X-Seven and 21, and Living Colour performing "Cult of Personality" for CM Punk at WrestleMania 29.

Rousey is arguably one of the biggest crossover stars WWE has ever had, and her presence is likely a big reason why the match has been selected as the main event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet stands to have a memorable and iconic entrance at WrestleMania 35, which will add to the already historic nature of her match against Lynch and Flair.

Provided WWE puts significant resources toward making Becky and Charlotte's entrances special as well, the live crowd and the millions watching around the world are likely to be even more invested in the history-making match than they already are.

