Larry Baer Suspended Through July 1 by MLB After Knocking Wife Down on Video

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer will be suspended without pay through July 1.

Manfred added that Baer's leave of absence, which began March 4, will be made part of the unpaid suspension as well:

Baer took time away from the Giants organization after video was released March 1 that showed him knocking his wife, Pam, to the ground while attempting to take a cellphone away from her:

After the video was released, Baer made a statement in which he apologized to his family and the Giants organization: "I am truly sorry for the pain that I have brought to my wife, children and to the organization. It is not reflective of the kind of a person that I aspire to be, but it happened and I will do whatever it takes to make sure that I never behave in such an inappropriate manner again."

Baer also discussed the situation with Evan Sernoffsky of the San Francisco Chronicle, saying, "My wife and I had an unfortunate public argument related to a family member and she had an injured foot and she fell off her chair in the course of the argument. The matter is resolved. It was a squabble over a cell phone. Obviously it's embarrassing."

Pam Baer released a statement as well:

"I would like to clarify the events of today. My husband and I had an argument in public about which we are quite embarrassed.

"I took his cellphone. He wanted it back and I did not want to give it back. I started to get up and the chair I was sitting in began to tip. Due to an injury I sustained in my foot three days ago, I lost my balance. I did not sustain any injury based on what happened today. Larry and I always have been and still are happily married."

Larry Baer joined the Giants' ownership group in 1992 and was elevated to CEO in place of Bill Neukom in 2012.

The Giants won the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014, but they have missed the playoffs in each of the past two seasons and are coming off a 73-89 campaign.

Per Bovada, the Giants have the longest shot to win the National League West in 2019 at +4,000 (40-1) and they are a +10,000 (100-1) shot to win the World Series.

Under the terms of his suspension, Baer will be eligible to return to the Giants for their July 2 road game against the San Diego Padres.