Report: Robert Griffin III Sued by Ex-Agent for $650K; Alleges Missed Payments

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 25: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens in action during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on August 25, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III's former agent is reportedly suing the Baltimore Ravens quarterback for over $650,000.

According to ESPN on Tuesday, Ben Dogra filed a lawsuit last week in the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Missouri alleging that Griffin did not pay him his negotiated 15 percent share of marketing and endorsement deals.

Dogra alleges that RG3 fired him in 2018 and paid him only a portion of what he was owed.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

