Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Talk Headlining WWE WrestleMania on ESPN SC

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ahead of their historic main event match at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter on Tuesday to discuss the enormity of their accomplishment.

WWE announced Monday that Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair would become the first women's match to ever close a WrestleMania, and each Superstar offered their own unique perspective on what being part of history means to them.

Lynch talked about her long, winding journey to WWE and how she always dreamed of headlining WrestleMania regardless of how far-fetched it once seemed:

"There was a period where I left the business because I didn't think that this was possible, but there was always part of me that just felt like I had more to do and that I wanted to accomplish this dream. Even when I got signed to WWE, one of my good friends, I said to him, 'I'm going to main-event WrestleMania.' He said, 'It's good to dream, but be realistic.' And here we are."

A great deal of momentum has built to women main-eventing WrestleMania, and that possibility seemed to receive a boost last year when WWE signed Rousey on the heels of a dominant run in UFC as women's bantamweight champion.

Given her status as a crossover star and one of the greatest female athletes in recent memory, she brought instant credibility to WWE and undoubtedly heightened the chances of a women's main event. Rousey noted Tuesday that she already felt confident that they would be the headline match before it was officially announced:

"On one hand I was already expecting it and on another hand I was really happy that it was finally certain. It seemed like an abstract goal ... You know, I came into WWE just a year ago and my goal from the very beginning was I want to be part of the first-ever women's main event for WrestleMania. ... I think what's happening is really a parallel for everything that's happening culturally around the world. ... I really think this is one of those mediums where you can affect real social change and affect how women view themselves. This is the same company that had Bra and Panties matches that are now raising women to the highest pinnacle that they have in the industry."

Before Rousey's arrival, it can be argued that Flair was WWE's biggest crossover star in the women's division. As the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair, she gained mainstream notoriety and parlayed that into a spot in ESPN Magazine's "The Body Issue" in 2018.

The seven-time champion played a huge role in building toward women main-eventing WrestleMania, and she seemed to relish the fact that few believed it could happen in the not-too-distant past:

"Main-eventing WrestleMania is the pinnacle of the women's revolution. And even two years ago, I think most people would say, 'That's impossible.' The women from the past helped get us here and what we've created in the last few months, the momentum, now we're walking into MetLife with a capacity of 80,000 people and main-eventing WrestleMania."

On a card that features other huge matches such as Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins, Triple H vs. Batista and Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre; Rousey, Lynch and Flair are the main attractions.

Their storyline has generated the most intrigue in WWE over the past few months, so there is no denying that they earned the right to be the main event.

When 80,000 fans pack into MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on April 7 and millions more watch around the world, the vast majority will be doing so in anticipation of one of the most significant matches in the history of professional wrestling.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).