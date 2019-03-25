Watch Triple H Reveal He'll Retire If Batista Wins at WrestleMania 2019

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2019

Triple H, of D-Generation X, greets the fans during a tag team match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Triple H raised the stakes for his match against Batista at WrestleMania 35.

The Game delivered a message to his opponent Monday night on Raw, saying he'll retire if he loses on April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although WWE hasn't explicitly billed this as a retirement match, Batista made a reference to that extent when he demanded Triple H grant him an opportunity to face off at The Showcase of the Immortals. The former world champion said he wanted "one last match, to end my career on my terms." He then said he'd end Triple H's career.

Of course, the problem with adding a retirement stipulation here is that one star is effectively retired already and the other only wrestles part time.

Batista hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring since 2014 and is focused on his acting career. Triple H makes the sporadic appearance on a major show here and there, but he isn't a weekly fixture on Raw from a performance perspective.

But all of the added conditions for the match will take a back seat when the bell rings at WrestleMania and fans see Batista and Triple H rekindle their rivalry.

Related

    Watch: Jost and Che Set for Andre the Giant Match

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Watch: Jost and Che Set for Andre the Giant Match

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Rawley on Gronk: 'You'll See Him Inside a WWE Ring'

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rawley on Gronk: 'You'll See Him Inside a WWE Ring'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Reigns Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Match Set for WrestleMania

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Reigns Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge, Match Set for WrestleMania

    Wrestlezone
    via Wrestlezone

    Report: Lynch Offered New Multi-Year Contract with WWE

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Report: Lynch Offered New Multi-Year Contract with WWE

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report