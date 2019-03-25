Watch Triple H Reveal He'll Retire If Batista Wins at WrestleMania 2019

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

Triple H raised the stakes for his match against Batista at WrestleMania 35.

The Game delivered a message to his opponent Monday night on Raw, saying he'll retire if he loses on April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Although WWE hasn't explicitly billed this as a retirement match, Batista made a reference to that extent when he demanded Triple H grant him an opportunity to face off at The Showcase of the Immortals. The former world champion said he wanted "one last match, to end my career on my terms." He then said he'd end Triple H's career.

Of course, the problem with adding a retirement stipulation here is that one star is effectively retired already and the other only wrestles part time.

Batista hasn't stepped inside a WWE ring since 2014 and is focused on his acting career. Triple H makes the sporadic appearance on a major show here and there, but he isn't a weekly fixture on Raw from a performance perspective.

But all of the added conditions for the match will take a back seat when the bell rings at WrestleMania and fans see Batista and Triple H rekindle their rivalry.