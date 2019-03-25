Browns News: Safeties Eric Berry, Tre Boston Drawing Interest from John Dorsey

David Eulitt/Getty Images

As the Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate all of their options on the free-agent market, general manager John Dorsey confirmed the team has reached out to free-agent safeties Eric Berry and Tre Boston.

"I think they're both really good football players and we have had discussions with their representatives and that's where we are right now with that," Dorsey said, per Nick Shook of the Browns' official site.

Damarious Randall is clearly locked-in as the Browns' starting free safety, with Derrick Kindred tentatively penciled in as the replacement at strong safety for Jabrill Peppers. Kindred earned a 46.9 overall grade (90th among safeties) on Pro Football Focus, so it makes sense that Cleveland would examine the free-agent landscape.

Dorsey has experience working with Berry from his time as the Kansas City Chiefs general manager, while defensive coordinator Steve Wilks coached Tre Boston last year with the Arizona Cardinals and during Boston's time with the Carolina Panthers.

Berry obviously has the far stronger resume. In nine years with the Chiefs, he earned five Pro Bowl trips and three All-Pro honors. However, he made just three appearances over the past two seasons, and it's fair to wonder whether he can be a starting-level defensive back after suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2017.

Expectations for the Browns in 2019 had already climbed higher following their improvement this past season. Then they acquired Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants, accelerating their timeline.

Because of that, Boston might be the better option. He had 79 combined tackles and three interceptions with the Cardinals. His rapport with Wilks would likely ease his adjustment into the Browns secondary as well.