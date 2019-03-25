Video: Colin Jost, Michael Che Set for Andre the Giant Match at WWE WrestleMania

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Braun Strowman will have his shot to meet "Weekend Update" hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che inside a WWE ring.

Alexa Bliss, the host of WrestleMania 35, announced Monday night that Jost and Che will compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania on April 7.

WWE was clearly teasing some sort of confrontation between Strowman and the pair of Saturday Night Live cast members.

During the March 4 edition of Raw, Strowman took exception to a question from Jost about whether wrestling was real.

A week later, Strowman destroyed a car that was given to him as a gift.

Wrapping up this story in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal is probably the best route. Theoretically, it should allow Strowman to have a comedy spot with Jost and Che while still looking strong against actual wrestlers.

Having said that, the Battle Royal has done next to nothing for the winners since it debuted at WrestleMania XXX in 2014. The fact that Strowman doesn't have a match of his own is also a somewhat damning indictment as to how far he has fallen down the pecking order.

At Hell in a Cell in September, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. He got another crack at the title at Crown Jewel in November.

Now, he's effectively an afterthought at the biggest show of the year.