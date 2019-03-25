Raiders News: Marshawn Lynch's Future Will Be Revisited After 2019 NFL Draft

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Marshawn Lynch's future in the NFL remains uncertain, and Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the team would circle back around to a potential Lynch return after this year's NFL draft:

The 32-year-old Lynch appeared in just six games last year, rushing 90 times for 376 yards and three scores before a core muscle injury ended his season.

The Raiders have a major need at running back, with just Jalen Richard, DeAndre Washington, Chris Warren and James Butler on the roster at the moment. Richard and Washington have combined for 1,760 yards and seven touchdowns in their collective careers, while Warren and Butler have not recorded any stats in the NFL.

Not exactly an inspiring bunch at the position, in other words, though with three picks in the first round and a second-round pick as well, the Raiders have the luxury of addressing the position early on if they fall in love with a player like Alabama's Josh Jacobs.

While this year's draft isn't particularly strong with top-end talents at the position, other intriguing options include Alabama's Damien Harris, Iowa State's David Montgomery and FAU's Devin Singletary, among others.

The Raiders could also choose to re-sign Doug Martin or pursue other free agent options, though Martin was lackluster for Oakland last season, rushing for 723 yards and four scores on 172 carries.

So the Raiders have options, and one of them is apparently the possibility of bringing Lynch back if the veteran running back decides to return.