Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, More to Have Pre-Draft Broncos Visit

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Owners of the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos will host a star-studded group of prospects on their list of top-30 visits.

Per The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, Broncos President John Elway said quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones will be among the players having a pre-draft visit with the team.

It's not a surprise the Broncos would be hosting virtually every top quarterback prospect in this year's class.

Even though Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens to start under center in 2019, the 34-year-old is likely not going to be a long-term answer.

One potential problem for the Broncos is their draft position could take them out of the mix for Murray and Haskins.

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, nearly every NFL general manager has become "wholeheartedly convinced" Murray will be selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't playing his cards yet, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon) "everything's on the table" and that they haven't settled on what they will do yet.

Haskins was linked to the New York Giants after the NFL Scouting Combine, but ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on the Breaking Big Blue podcast (h/t CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin) the team thinks the former Ohio State star "doesn't fit" their organization.

The Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. They've used four different starters in the past three seasons.