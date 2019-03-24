Kyler Murray, Dwayne Haskins, Drew Lock, More to Have Pre-Draft Broncos Visit

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 29: Kyler Murray #1 of the Oklahoma Sooners looks on prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Owners of the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos will host a star-studded group of prospects on their list of top-30 visits. 

Per The Athletic's , Broncos President John Elway said quarterbacks Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Dwayne Haskins and Daniel Jones will be among the players having a pre-draft visit with the team. 

It's not a surprise the Broncos would be hosting virtually every top quarterback prospect in this year's class. 

Even though Denver acquired Joe Flacco from the Baltimore Ravens to start under center in 2019, the 34-year-old is likely not going to be a long-term answer. 

One potential problem for the Broncos is their draft position could take them out of the mix for Murray and Haskins. 

Per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, nearly every NFL general manager has become "wholeheartedly convinced" Murray will be selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. 

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't playing his cards yet, telling NFL Network's Steve Wyche (h/t NFL.com's Grant Gordon) "everything's on the table" and that they haven't settled on what they will do yet. 

Haskins was linked to the New York Giants after the NFL Scouting Combine, but ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on the Breaking Big Blue podcast (h/t CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin) the team thinks the former Ohio State star "doesn't fit" their organization.

The Broncos have struggled to find a quarterback since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. They've used four different starters in the past three seasons. 

Related

    All 43 Postseason TDs from Peyton's Career 🙌🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    All 43 Postseason TDs from Peyton's Career 🙌🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Owners to Consider Variety of Rules Changes at Meetings This Week

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Owners to Consider Variety of Rules Changes at Meetings This Week

    Sam Farmer
    via latimes.com

    Report: Lindsay, Callahan Won’t Be Ready for Minicamp

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Report: Lindsay, Callahan Won’t Be Ready for Minicamp

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    With $4.1M in Cap Space Left, Who Could Broncos Sign?

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    With $4.1M in Cap Space Left, Who Could Broncos Sign?

    Rich Kurtzman
    via Mile High Sports