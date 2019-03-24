Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, Damian Jones Out vs. Pistons

Warriors News: DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Iguodala, Damian Jones Out vs. PistonsMarch 24, 2019
The Golden State Warriors announced that big men DeMarcus Cousins and Damian Jones and guard/forward Andre Iguodala are out Sunday versus the Detroit Pistons.
Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated posted the reasons why, also noting that big man Kevon Looney is questionable:
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpearsESPN
The Warriors say Kevon Looney (Right Forearm Contusion) is questionable against the Pistons tonight but DeMarcus Cousins (Load Management, Return from Achilles Injury), Andre Iguodala (Rest) and Damian Jones (Left Pectoral Surgery) are out.
Golden State will host Detroit at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The 49-23 Warriors are still the heavy favorites over the 37-35 Pistons, with Vegas Insider giving them a 10-point edge.
While it's unideal to be without two key players when the Warriors are fighting the 49-22 Denver Nuggets for the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, resting them both is a smart move.
Cousins is still working his way back from a ruptured Achilles that kept him out for a year, and the 35-year-old Iguodala has accumulated much mileage during his 14-year career.
The Warriors need them at their best in the two-month-long playoffs, and if sitting a few games down the stretch accomplishes that objective, then this is for the best.
The bigger problem may appear to be the Warriors' recent sluggish play as evidenced by an 8-8 stretch. The nadir occurred Saturday with a 126-91 home loss to the 29-44 Dallas Mavericks. Granted, the Warriors were without Stephen Curry, but the rest of the starting lineup was intact.
But the Warriors struggled at the end of last season, going 7-10 in their final 17 games while resting some players. The situation was a bit different then, with the Warriors all but locking up the No. 2 seed late in the year, but Golden State has been able to turn on the postseason jets despite a slow regular-season ending.
Provided Cousins' and Iguodala's rest lasts for one game only, they'll take the court on Wednesday at the Memphis Grizzlies.
KD: Loss to Mavs 'Not Odd at All'