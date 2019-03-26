NCAA Tournament 2019: Game-Changing Stars to Watch in Every Sweet 16 Game

1 of 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Virginia: G De'Andre Hunter

Finally, De'Andre Hunter has the opportunity to make a difference for his team in the NCAA tournament. The talented two-way player missed the Cavaliers' spin in the Big Dance last season with a broken wrist; now, he's tearing it up with 33 points and nine rebounds on 13-of-25 shooting through the first two rounds.

Virginia needed to replace the contributions of 2018 ACC Defensive Player of the Year Isaiah Wilkins, and head coach Tony Bennett challenged Hunter to take up the mantle this season. He's delivered. The 2019 ACC Defensive Player of the Year shut down some of college basketball's best weapons this year while also averaging career highs in points (15.2) and assists (2.0).

During the postseason, Hunter's two-way play has made him the Cavaliers' game-changer. Against ninth-seeded Oklahoma, he may not have bested his scoring average (10 points on 4-of-9 shooting), but he was part of a stout defensive effort. On the whole, the Cavaliers held the Sooners to 36.5 percent shooting from the field.

In this year's NBA draft, Hunter should become Bennett's first-ever lottery pick out of Virginia. Until then, he helps give these Cavaliers a legitimate shot at going all the way to Minneapolis.

Oregon: G Payton Pritchard

With center Bol Bol out for the season, Payton Pritchard took on more responsibilities and became one of the Ducks' leading scorers by averaging 13 points.

He's also a centerpiece for the team's stout defense, which has been among the best in college basketball (No. 15 in KenPom.com's defensive efficiency). The vocal guard sets the tone and receives help from Kenny Wooten, who tied a career high with seven blocks against UC Irvine in the second round, and Ehab Amin.

Pritchard leads Oregon players in steals per game (1.8), including two in the first-round triumph over fifth-seeded Wisconsin. He also added 19 points, nine assists and five rebounds in that game.

Though the team misses Bol's three-point shooting, Pritchard at least contributes easy points on free throws—his 84.8 percent is second-best on the squad. These Ducks may be stout defensively, but they need to find points wherever they can.

But what Pritchard brings to this team goes beyond the stat sheet. He's the only member left from a 2017 March Madness bid. He was a freshman then. Now a junior, he's become a locker room leader as Oregon continues to push its way deeper in the tournament.