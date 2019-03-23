Video: Watch LSU's Tremont Waters Hit Game-Winning Layup vs. Maryland

Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Right Arrow Icon

After the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament failed to produce any dramatic buzzer beaters, the LSU Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins wasted little time in making up for it to start the second round.

Entering the final minute tied at 64 apiece, the teams traded a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch. That set the stage for Tigers sophomore Tremont Waters to deliver Baton Rouge a signature March Madness moment.

Waters drove past the Terrapins defense to sink the game-winning layup with just 1.6 seconds to play. Maryland's desperation heave from beyond half court did not fall.

LSU will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota in the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C., on Friday.