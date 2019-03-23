Video: Watch LSU's Tremont Waters Hit Game-Winning Layup vs. Maryland

Video: Watch LSU's Tremont Waters Hit Game-Winning Layup vs. MarylandMarch 23, 2019
After the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament failed to produce any dramatic buzzer beaters, the LSU Tigers and the Maryland Terrapins wasted little time in making up for it to start the second round.
Entering the final minute tied at 64 apiece, the teams traded a pair of clutch three-pointers down the stretch. That set the stage for Tigers sophomore Tremont Waters to deliver Baton Rouge a signature March Madness moment.
Waters drove past the Terrapins defense to sink the game-winning layup with just 1.6 seconds to play. Maryland's desperation heave from beyond half court did not fall.
LSU will face the winner of No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Minnesota in the Sweet 16 in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
