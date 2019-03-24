Watch Tennessee's Grant Williams' Monster 2-Handed Block on Iowa's Tyler Cook

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 24, 2019

  1. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  2. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  3. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  4. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  5. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  6. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  7. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  8. Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness

  9. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  10. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  11. Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell

  12. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  13. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  14. Antoine Davis Just Broke Steph's Freshman 3-point Record

  15. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  16. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  17. WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos

  18. This Parkour Warrior Pulled a Bus Through London

  19. Trent Richardson Is Popping Off in the AAF

  20. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

Right Arrow Icon

Tennessee forward Grant Williams denied Iowa forward Tyler Cook's layup attempt with an emphatic two-handed block in a second-round NCAA Division I men's tournament matchup Sunday.

Williams was dominant on both ends of the Vols' 83-77 overtime win, compiling 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

Related

    Watch Live: No. 1 UNC in Control vs. No. 9 UW

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Watch Live: No. 1 UNC in Control vs. No. 9 UW

    via Ncaa

    Coby White Is Feeling It

    Video Play Button
    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Coby White Is Feeling It

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Tennessee Outlasts Iowa in OT Thriller

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Tennessee Outlasts Iowa in OT Thriller

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert Predictions and Recap for 2nd Round 🔮

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Expert Predictions and Recap for 2nd Round 🔮

    Bleacher Report College Basketball Staff
    via Bleacher Report