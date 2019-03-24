Yankees News: Tyler Wade Optioned to Triple-A Ahead of 2019 Opening Day

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Sunday they have optioned utility player Tyler Wade to the Triple-A SWB RailRiders.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman, whom the Yankees acquired Saturday in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, made the club over Wade, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.