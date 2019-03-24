Yankees News: Tyler Wade Optioned to Triple-A Ahead of 2019 Opening Day

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 24, 2019

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 20: Tyler Wade #14 of the New York Yankees bats against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at The Fitteam Ballpark of the Palm Beaches on March 20, 2019 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Astros defeated the Yankees 2-1. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The New York Yankees announced Sunday they have optioned utility player Tyler Wade to the Triple-A SWB RailRiders.

Outfielder Mike Tauchman, whom the Yankees acquired Saturday in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, made the club over Wade, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

              

