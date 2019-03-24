Kevin Owens and 5 Best Options to Win Andre Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 35

Kevin Owens and 5 Best Options to Win Andre Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 35March 24, 2019
On April 7 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, an unknown number of Superstars will step into the ring for the sixth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.
The tradition began at WrestleMania XXX as a way to honor the late WWE legend and feature as many people on the 'Mania card as possible.
While a couple of winners were able to parlay their victory into pushes, most victors are barely remembered the next year.
Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Matt Hardy all have their names on the huge trophy of Andre's likeness, and they will be joined by at least one more this year.
This article will look at the five best options to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.
Braun Strowman
It's getting harder to tell whether WWE wants to push Braun Strowman or whether it just wants fans to think it does. Either way, participating in this match feels like a downgrade from where he was last year, and he wasn't exactly in the main event of WrestleMania 34, either.
Last year saw The Monster Among Men team up with a young fan named Nicholas to win the Raw Tag Team Championships from The Bar.
It was a fun moment, especially for the younger crowd, but it did nothing to serve Strowman's larger narrative at the time.
Winning the Andre Battle Royal isn't going to change anything about his position, but it might hold him over until WWE is ready to pull the trigger on his main event push.
Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt has been off WWE television for several months. This could be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce his character—if management plans on repackaging him at all.
The Eater of Worlds is someone who has been underused for years because WWE always seemed to have another pet project who took priority when Wyatt was a perfectly capable top star.
His tag team with Matt Hardy is clearly over now that he is back together with brother Jeff on SmackDown, so until we see otherwise, Wyatt is on his own.
Not only would winning this Battle Royal put him right back in the spotlight, but it would also be surprising. With all of the spoilers we get before PPVs these days, having a surprise return and win for someone like Wyatt at WrestleMania would be exciting for the WWE Universe, and that is what WrestleMania is all about.
Dean Ambrose
Dean Ambrose is set to depart WWE after WrestleMania 35. And he doesn't have a match on the WrestleMania card.
Whenever a Superstar leaves the company, management usually uses them to put over other people, keeps them off television or buries them altogether.
The company has the chance to do something different with Ambrose to prove to everyone that WWE is not the vindictive corporate giant some people see it as.
Imagine if the promotion put over Ambrose with a win in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on his way out the door. It would make the company look good and get it a lot of positive press for choosing to give him a boost before he moves on to whatever comes next.
It would also provide Ambrose with a reason to believe he would be welcomed back should he decide to return in the future. The only downside is WWE would be unable to capitalize on his victory, but it has failed to do that with some of the past winners too.
Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens doesn't have an opponent for WrestleMania 35, and there are no clear options in sight, so ending up in the Andre Battle Royal seems like the most likely outcome for him.
WWE is attempting to make KO into a babyface, so giving him a win in the Battle Royal might be its way of keeping him relevant until a feud opens up post-Mania.
In the few appearances he has made since returning in February, Owens has remained the same funny and witty person we remember from before he went down with an injury.
He has gotten himself into better shape and appears to be adjusting well to his new role as a face. If WWE still sees him as a priority—which it should after all of the great work he has done—then he is one of the best candidates to win the match and claim the trophy.
Andrade
Andrade has been in a weird position since he arrived on the main roster in the spring of 2018. He is an incredible wrestler, and WWE clearly sees this since it continues putting him in the ring with SmackDown's top stars.
For some reason, the former NXT champion never seems to come out on the winning end in his feuds. Considering Zelina Vega is also one of the best managers on the roster, you would think he would be featured more prominently.
A good way to kickstart a push would be to have him win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. If he is booked right after WrestleMania, he could be the first person to use his win in this match to advance his career in a significant way.
The main event scene needs someone like Andrade in it to shake things up. He could have amazing matches with so many people he has yet to face. All he needs is for management to book him accordingly.
2019 should be the year of Andrade, and it could all start with a win at WrestleMania 35.
