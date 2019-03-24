Kevin Owens and 5 Best Options to Win Andre Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 35

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

On April 7 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, an unknown number of Superstars will step into the ring for the sixth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

The tradition began at WrestleMania XXX as a way to honor the late WWE legend and feature as many people on the 'Mania card as possible.

While a couple of winners were able to parlay their victory into pushes, most victors are barely remembered the next year.

Cesaro, Big Show, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley and Matt Hardy all have their names on the huge trophy of Andre's likeness, and they will be joined by at least one more this year.

This article will look at the five best options to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35.