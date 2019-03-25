NCAA Bracket 2019: Breaking Down Every Sweet 16 Team's Title Chances

0 of 16

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The Sweet 16 of the 2019 NCAA men's college basketball tournament is set, and we haven't seen this much chalk since the days of elementary school blackboards.

All 12 of the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds are still alive, which is exceedingly rare, if not a first in tournament history. Heck, in each of the previous nine NCAA tournaments, there were a maximum of six out of eight No. 1 and No. 2 seeds still standing at this point. Going 12-for-12 on the top seeds is wild.

Now that we're down to 16, though, who has the best chance to win this thing over the next two weeks?

Normally, the bracket is complete chaos after the first weekend and it feels like a No. 3 or a No. 5 seed has the simplest route to a title—not this year. With the exception of Virginia getting a little boost from drawing No. 12 seed Oregon in the Sweet 16, these odds aren't much different from pre-tourney expectations.

Odds are based on a combination of how good each team looked through two games and how easy their remaining paths are. Teams are listed in ascending order of likelihood to win the title. Odds sum to 100 percent and are not intended to reflect actual betting lines in Vegas—which tend to sum to around 135 percent.