Rays Minor League RP Jack Labosky Discusses Living Out of Renovated School Bus

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

The relatively low pay offered to many minor league players continues to be a talking point among MLB fans. Jack Labosky, a Tampa Bay Rays prospect, found a unique way to stretch his budget.

Labosky was a 22nd-round pick in the 2018 draft and received a $3,000 signing bonus. According to the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), the 22-year-old right-hander purchased a school bus that he and his girlfriend will live in during the 2019 season.

"It's a little hippie," Labosky said. "Personally, I don't consider myself, like my grandma says, the flower children of the '60s, living in buses, stuff like that. I don't really consider myself on that level. I'm doing it more for, I'm 22, turning 23 this summer, I don't really have much responsibility outside of baseball."

In addition to purchasing the bus, Labosky and his girlfriend have redesigned the bus to make it more livable. They added electrical wiring and running water, installed a bathroom and have a full-sized bed.

So far, they've invested around $13,000 into the vehicle.

The AP noted Labosky earned about $5,000 in his first year of professional ball—a total that included his signing bonus.

He appeared in 17 games for the Hudson Valley Renegades in Low-A. He had a 2.63 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 37.2 innings.