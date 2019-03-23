Lakers News: Tyson Chandler Plans to Play Next Season; 'I Got a Lot Left'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler said Friday he's not considering retirement as the team's disappointing 2018-19 season nears its conclusion.

Chandler, 36, has been relegated to a bit role during the stretch run of the campaign and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but he doesn't see the end of his career on the horizon.

"I feel like I got a lot left," he told reporters following the Lakers' 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.