Lakers News: Tyson Chandler Plans to Play Next Season; 'I Got a Lot Left'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 23, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 23: Tyson Chandler #5 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on February 23, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers center Tyson Chandler said Friday he's not considering retirement as the team's disappointing 2018-19 season nears its conclusion.

Chandler, 36, has been relegated to a bit role during the stretch run of the campaign and is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but he doesn't see the end of his career on the horizon.

"I feel like I got a lot left," he told reporters following the Lakers' 111-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

                 

