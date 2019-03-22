Ronda Rousey Talks Main-Eventing WrestleMania 35 vs. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair

John Locher/Associated Press

On the latest episode of her YouTube vlog series, WWE Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey discussed the possibility of her match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair not being the main event at WrestleMania 35.

During a conversation with her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne, on Ronda on the Road, Rousey expressed her belief that she has done everything within her power to get the match on last (Warning: Some language NSFW):

"Well, I feel like I've already done everything necessary to make sure it's the main event," Rousey said. "It's gotten to the point where people are talking about there's rumors that it might not be the main event. It seems like such a foregone conclusion that I feel like I've already done everything I possibly can."

Browne also chimed in, saying, "There's a rumor that it may not be the main event, so you know what that means? People already know it's the main event."

It has long been speculated that Rousey would become the first woman to have her match go on last at WrestleMania, and the notion was strengthened when Lynch developed into perhaps the most popular Superstar in all of WWE.

Also, WWE has long pushed Charlotte as a top attraction, so her addition to the match seemed to help the cause as well.

Rousey has been among the most interesting figures in WWE lately due to her heel turn and a recent vlog in which she talked about the scripted nature of WWE (Warning: Some language NSFW):

Her character has turned her back on the fans, and she has been more aggressive than ever by attacking Superstars, officials and security. On Monday's episode of Raw, Rousey and Browne both punched out security before leaving the building.

While Rousey is on the ascent, things seem to have grown stale for Lynch and Flair, which is why there is some thought that another match could go on last at WrestleMania.

The Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins is a possibility since Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose could create another Shield moment. Also, with Kofi Kingston capturing the imagination of the WWE Universe, he and WWE champion Daniel Bryan could main event if that match happens as expected.

It is difficult to deny Rousey's mainstream appeal, though, and her match has a significant chance to go on last and make history in the process at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).