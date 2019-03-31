Why WWE WrestleMania 35 Match Card Is Better off Without the Undertaker

Credit: WWe.com

For the first time since 2000, The Undertaker is not currently scheduled to compete on the grandest stage of them all next Sunday, but make no mistake: the WWE WrestleMania 35 card is better off without him.

The future WWE Hall of Famer whose incomparable career has spanned over four different decades has been a staple at the the Show of Shows for the better part of the past 30 years. Throughout his storied stint in WWE, he has been in action at every installment save for two (WrestleMania XII and WrestleMania 2000), having gone undefeated at the event for 21 consecutive matches at one point.

His most recent WrestleMania match in 2018, which saw him conquer John Cena in a matter of minutes, wasn't actually advertised in advance. Rather, their brief bout was a last-minute addition to the lineup, and considering how inconsequential it was, there really was no need for it to happen in retrospect.

Credit: WWE.com

The odd usage of Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 was the first sign that a 'Mania match for him this year wouldn't be a priority. His clash with Cena served no purpose in the long run with both guys taking time off for an extended period of time beyond April.

It wasn't until the fall of 2018 that Undertaker resurfaced to rekindle his rivalry with Triple H and Shawn Michaels. After losing back-to-back bouts to both members of D-Generation X at Super Show-Down and Crown Jewel, respectively, The Phenom was written out of storylines and hasn't been seen since.

His string of losses sparked speculation that a third WrestleMania match against Michaels might be in the cards for WrestleMania, but nothing ever came of their interaction at the event in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Undertaker has been persona non grata on WWE TV leading up to the spring spectacle, and outside of a possible one-off appearance, it doesn't look like there are any plans for him to be brought in for the show.

Then again, it is probably for the best that Undertaker never wrestle again following the atrocity that was the main event of Crown Jewel, where everyone involved (excluding The Heartbreak Kid, ironically enough) had subpar performances that indicated they were past their prime.

Truth be told, The Deadman should have retired from the ring following his Hell in a Cell match with Triple H at WrestleMania 28. It can be argued that his last truly remarkable WrestleMania mach came six years ago when he did battle with CM Punk, and since The Streak was broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014, he has looked his age and has felt out of place on the pay-per-view he was once most synonymous with.

His subsequent encounters with Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns and John Cena were hardly necessary, leading fans to question why WWE continues to bring him back year after year if his matches have gradually gotten worse.

Credit: WWE.com

Undertaker's descent into the darkness at the end of WrestleMania 33 would have been a perfect sendoff for his iconic character, but WWE apparently couldn't help themselves and decided to have him take part a meaningless match the next year against Cena.

Looking at the lay of the land on Raw and SmackDown Live at the moment, there isn't anyone who would make sense as a potential opponent for 'Taker at WrestleMania 35 if he were to wrestle. AJ Styles could have carried him to a passable outing, but that ship sailed years ago.

Despite a lackluster buildup, the upcoming installment of WrestleMania should be strong given what's on tap. There are already a fair amount of part-timers competing on the card between Triple H, Brock Lesnar, Batista and Shane McMahon, not to mention that the focus should largely be on the talent of today.

There was a significant stretch of time where it wasn't WrestleMania season if Undertaker wasn't around. He played an important role in the success of the Show of Shows and was always featured in marquee match on the card, regardless of whether it wound up delivering or not.

In recent years, however, Undertaker hasn't made much a difference one way or the other in terms of the excitement he generates for the event. His infrequent appearances don't help matters and he rarely offers anything of substance in the ring or on the microphone.

Gone are the days of exhilarating Undertaker returns that result in a roar from the crowd. He has been on the brink of seclusion for several years now, and that less-than-stellar feud with Triple H and Michaels proved to be the straw that broke the camel's back.

With a whopping 13 matches slated to take place at WrestleMania in New Jersey (and more expected to be announced), there is no room for The Undertaker on the stacked card, meaning retirement could very well be on the horizon for him after all.

Graham Mirmina, aka Graham "GSM" Matthews, is a Quinnipiac Co and aspiring journalist. Visit his website, Next Era Wrestling, and "like" his official Facebook page to continue the conversation on all things wrestling.