Raiders News: Former Giants S Curtis Riley Announces Signing with OAK

Raiders News: Former Giants S Curtis Riley Announces Signing with OAKMarch 22, 2019
Rob Leiter/Getty Images
Former Tennessee Titans and New York Giants safety Curtis Riley is set to sign a contract with the Oakland Raiders in free agency.
Riley announced his destination on Twitter on Friday:
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
