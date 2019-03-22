Raiders News: Former Giants S Curtis Riley Announces Signing with OAK

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 22, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 12: Curtis Riley #35 of the New York Giants in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Santa Clara, CA. The Giants defeated the 49ers 27-23. (Photo by Rob Leiter via Getty Images)
Rob Leiter/Getty Images

Former Tennessee Titans and New York Giants safety Curtis Riley is set to sign a contract with the Oakland Raiders in free agency.

Riley announced his destination on Twitter on Friday:

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

