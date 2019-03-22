WWE March Madness: Ranking Men's and Women's No. 1 Seeds Ahead of WrestleMania

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

March Madness is an important time of year for college basketball, and with it comes countless rankings for the top four seeds.

This doesn't have to apply solely to college basketball, especially since the WWE Superstar Shake-up is coming up on April 15 and 16.

After WrestleMania 35, the Raw and SmackDown brands will see several Superstars jump from one show to the other, creating new storyline possibilities and shaking up the product.

Names from every division will find themselves in a new locker room after the Superstar Shake-up. This article will look at the top four men and top four women who would make the biggest impact by changing brands after WrestleMania.