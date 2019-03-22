WWE March Madness: Ranking Men's and Women's No. 1 Seeds Ahead of WrestleMania

WWE March Madness: Ranking Men's and Women's No. 1 Seeds Ahead of WrestleManiaMarch 22, 2019
March Madness is an important time of year for college basketball, and with it comes countless rankings for the top four seeds.
This doesn't have to apply solely to college basketball, especially since the WWE Superstar Shake-up is coming up on April 15 and 16.
After WrestleMania 35, the Raw and SmackDown brands will see several Superstars jump from one show to the other, creating new storyline possibilities and shaking up the product.
Names from every division will find themselves in a new locker room after the Superstar Shake-up. This article will look at the top four men and top four women who would make the biggest impact by changing brands after WrestleMania.
AJ Styles
AJ Styles has been one of the top stars on the WWE roster since he debuted at the 2016 Royal Rumble.
It's rare to find someone as universally respected in any industry, but The Phenomenal One proved himself in promotions such as Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling for years before heading to WWE.
His spot at this year's WrestleMania might seem like a downgrade after being in the WWE Championship match against Shinsuke Nakamura last year, but his showdown with Randy Orton is worthy of being one of the main events.
If Styles were to move to Raw after 'Mania, the blue brand would suffer a significant loss. He has been one of the most reliable performers in every category, and frankly it's shocking WWE hasn't kept him on the flagship show this entire time.
Becky Lynch
The Raw women's title bout will likely end up closing WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and a big reason why the women's division is so strong right now is Becky Lynch.
She spent the last couple of years silently being one of the best workers on the roster, but it wasn't until she slugged Charlotte in the face at SummerSlam 2018 when she became The Man.
Lynch's meteoric rise is all due to the fans refusing to boo her after WWE tried to turn her heel. It was one of the few times when management listened to the crowd and acted accordingly instead of digging in its heels and hoping the WWE Universe would fall in line.
If she defeats Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, The Irish Lass Kicker will move to Raw on a full-time basis as its champion, giving the red brand another one of the biggest stars in the business today.
Kofi Kingston
Kofi Kingston's stock has never been higher than it is right now, and unless WWE plans on pissing off a lot of fans, he will win the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.
His journey to the title almost happened by accident after he replaced Mustafa Ali in a Gauntlet match prior to Elimination Chamber.
His performance inside the Chamber was outstanding and cemented him as the chosen one of the WWE Universe.
The 11-year veteran has been killing it in the ring and on the mic every opportunity he gets, and there is no doubt he will make a great champion.
WWE has swapped champions during previous drafts, so it's possible Kingston ends up on Raw with The New Day after WrestleMania while the universal champion heads to SmackDown.
Charlotte Flair
Becky Lynch may be the WWE Universe's favorite right now, but Charlotte Flair is the undeniable top star in the women's division.
Every time WWE has put her in a position to succeed, The Queen has capitalized on those opportunities and established herself as one of the most dominant competitors in the entire company.
She combines power, agility and technical ability as one of the most skilled wrestlers, and she clearly inherited her father's ability to work a crowd on the microphone.
If Lynch ends up winning and moving to Raw, WWE needs to keep Charlotte on SmackDown. Otherwise, the blue brand will lose two of its biggest stars in one fell swoop.
Seth Rollins
When Roman Reigns announced he has to relinquish the universal title to treat his leukemia, Brock Lesnar won it back by defeating Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel.
Ever since that night, Seth Rollins has been on a mission to not only win back the belt he held with so much pride, but also to bring it back to Raw on a full-time basis.
The Beast Incarnate has kept the red brand's top title off of television for the majority of its lifespan. In fact, his two combined reigns make up two-thirds of the total time the championship has existed.
WWE needed someone reliable to take the belt from him at WrestleMania, and Seth Rollins was far and away the best choice for a number of reasons.
He is one of the best in the ring, great with a mic in his hand and appeals to both hardcore and casual fans. Like Kingston, Rollins is a prime candidate to be traded after WrestleMania due to the amount of time he has been with Raw since the brand split.
Asuka
Despite several poor booking decisions on WWE's part, Asuka has remained one of SmackDown's most popular stars during her reign as women's champion.
The end of her undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34 was the first mistake management made with her, but it hasn't stopped The Empress of Tomorrow one bit.
Her reign as SmackDown women's champion has been overshadowed a bit by what has been happening with Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, but that should change once things on Raw settle down.
Asuka might benefit from changing brands more than most Superstars, especially if it gives her the opportunity to face someone like Rousey in the future.
Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has had quite the roller-coaster ride over the past year. He defeated Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam to win the Universal Championship, relinquished it so he could battle leukemia and returned a few months later after successful treatments put him into remission.
The Big Dog seems like he has been re-energized in the weeks since his return. He talked in his first promo back about how his priorities have changed and he is no longer just interested in winning titles.
This is good news for both fans and critics of Reigns. For his followers, it means he will probably end up in feuds with a wider variety of Superstars; for his haters, it means he won't be in the main event scene as much.
No matter how you look at it, Reigns is a valuable performer who could make a huge impact if he was traded to SmackDown.
Not only would it give the blue brand a boost before it moves to Fox on October 4, but it would also open up the door for some great feuds with other stars from SmackDown.
Sasha Banks
She has been out of the hunt for a title in the singles division recently, but Sasha Banks is still one of the most popular and valuable stars on the roster.
Becoming one of the first women's tag team champions is a great feather in her cap, but being a babyface for so long is going to make her eventual heel turn even better.
The Boss is an incredible villain who can elicit boos from any crowd with a few simple gestures. That kind of influence only happens if the crowd cares about what the performer is doing.
Banks has needed a change of scenery for quite some time and moving to SmackDown might be her best option. It wouldn't necessarily have to come at the expense of her team with Bayley, but it would be better if she had some new competition.