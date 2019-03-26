Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan Finally Set for WWE WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

At SmackDown Live on March 26, it was finally announced that Kofi Kingston will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. In order to earn the trip, the other members of New Day had to win a tag team match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev, and they did:

It looked as though Kingston was destined to clinch his place in the WrestleMania title match on the March 19 edition of SmackDown Live when he beat Sheamus, Cesaro, Rowan, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in a gauntlet match that lasted an hour. Instead, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon added Bryan to the gauntlet, and an exhausted Kofi was unable to pull out another win.

McMahon had told Kingston the previous week that while he didn't feel he deserved a title match against Bryan, he would grant him one if he won the gauntlet. Vince went back on his word by adding Bryan to the gauntlet, and that didn't sit well with Kofi's supporters.

In addition to the bevy of Superstars who gathered backstage to watch Kingston win the gauntlet only to get screwed over, Kofi's New Day partners, Big E and Xavier Woods, were furious over what happened.

Immediately after Kingston's disappointment, WWE posted a locker room video in which Big E and Woods suggested they should quit. Despite everything that transpired, Kofi rejected the idea.

It was far from the first time McMahon took an opportunity away from Kofi, as he previously forced the 37-year-old veteran out of his scheduled WWE Championship match against Bryan at Fastlane. Vince replaced Kingston with Kevin Owens and even added Mustafa Ali to make it a Triple Threat.

Kofi was never supposed to be part of the WWE Championship scene, but he was added to the Elimination Chamber match when Ali was unable to compete because of injury. Kingston lasted an hour in a gauntlet match prior to the Chamber, and in the Elimination Chamber match, he and Bryan were the final two participants.

Kingston fell just short in losing to Bryan at Elimination Chamber, but it was clear that he was the fans' choice to face Bryan at WrestleMania.

Even so, McMahon went to great lengths to prevent it from happening. Not only did that provide shades of the Mr. McMahon character from years past, but it also was reminiscent of Bryan's road to WrestleMania 30 ironically.

Just like Bryan eventually got his shot to become world champion at WrestleMania 30, Kingston will have that same opportunity five years later, and it has the potential to be one of the most special and memorable moments in WrestleMania history.

