Ronda Rousey Debuts and the Greatest WrestleMania Moments of the Last 10 Years

Credit: WWE.com

As WrestleMania 33 rolled around, it became more and more apparent that The Undertaker did not have many more dances left in him. His body slowed by age but not his spirit, he took to the stage he helped construct over the two decades prior for a showdown with Roman Reigns in the main event.

Determined to prove Reigns was wrong, that the squared circle was still very much his yard, Undertaker stood across the ring from The Big Dog in the marquee bout of wrestling's most significant show.

Unfortunately, it was his battered and beaten body that won out.

The Deadman was visibly unable to keep up with his opponent. He was more than a step slower and the action was disjointed as a result. By the time Reigns finally put Undertaker down for the count, fans were happy the underwhelming contest had reached its merciful end.

It was not the match but, rather, what happened that landed it on this countdown of WrestleMania's most memorable moments of the last decade, though.

Dejected, The Phenom left his trademark coat and hat piled in the center of the ring. He removed his gloves, too. Then, in a moment that left all thinking they had just witnessed the unexpected retirement of one of the all-time greats, he walked up the ramp and disappeared back into the depths in which he came from.

It was a moment in time that, more so than any marketed "End of an Era" genuinely felt like the demise of an epoch.

As we found out, though, that would not be the case, devaluing the overall impact of the moment and resulting in its rather low placement on this countdown.