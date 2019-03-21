Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on WrestleMania, Johnny Gargano and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

As the Road to WrestleMania approaches its final few stops, the WWE rumor mill has ramped up with reports and speculation regarding card length, top Superstars and controversial storylines.

From the number of matches that will make up what is sure to feel like an ungodly long card to the men and women that will be prominently featured, it feels like there are new reports every day of an ever-changing and evolving show.

One of the most recent additions to the card, Kurt Angle's retirement match against Baron Corbin, was at the center of great speculation this week.

What are reports suggesting about the match?

How many matches might the card actually top out at?

What is going on with Johnny Gargano, who made his main roster debut alongside Ricochet and Aleister Black but has been conspicuous in his absence since Tommaso Ciampa's neck injury?

Find out the answer to those questions with this weeks roundup of backstage rumors.