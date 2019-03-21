Best Landing Spots for Murray State Star Ja Morant in 2019 NBA Draft

0 of 5

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

With NBA scouts focused on Ja Morant to open the NCAA men's basketball tournament, he triple-doubled in an upset win over Marquette on Thursday.

The Murray State sophomore couldn't have sold himself any better, having flashed his signature explosiveness but also his elite-level playmaking skills and improved shooting with a pair of three-pointers.

Entering March Madness, Morant was gaining steam as the potential No. 2 pick behind Zion Williamson. And after the first-round victory, his case looks even stronger.

He'll be a huge draw for lottery teams hoping to add their next franchise point guard.

Based on Morant's strengths, weaknesses and style, he'd benefit from landing with a select handful of teams that will give the best setting to develop.

Only projected lottery teams were considered as attractive landing spots in this list.