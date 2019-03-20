Giants News: LB Nate Stupar Signs Contract to Remain with NY in Free Agency

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

New York Giants middle linebacker Nate Stupar (57) warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
AJ Mast/Associated Press

Linebacker and special teams ace Nate Stupar will return to the New York Giants after a successful 2018 season with the team.         

The Giants announced Wednesday that Stupar signed a new contract:

Stupar has become one of the NFL's best success stories after being a seventh-round draft pick of Oakland Raiders in 2012. He's bounced around to five different teams in the past seven years, but it's a testament to his consistent level of production that he doesn't struggle to find a new home. 

Speaking to Forbes' Patricia Traina last October, Stupar described his approach to playing on special teams. 

"Nothing is going to stop me," he said. "I gotta make plays when expected, and I wanted to make plays that would be remembered. I take pride in that. Special teams—that's a big part of the game that can change the momentum, so I love having that kind of influence."

Stupar was able to play a role on defense last for the Giants, recording a season-high five tackles Oct. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles and starting Oct. 28 against the Washington Redskins

Related

    Shurmur: Giants Feel Good About Return for OBJ

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Shurmur: Giants Feel Good About Return for OBJ

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Haskins Working Out for Several NFL Teams

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Haskins Working Out for Several NFL Teams

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Peppers Coming Home to Giants to Make a Difference

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Peppers Coming Home to Giants to Make a Difference

    MSGNetworks.com
    via MSGNetworks.com

    Haskins Showing Off the Arm 🎥

    Dwayne went deep at today's Pro Day

    New York Giants logo
    New York Giants

    Haskins Showing Off the Arm 🎥

    Dwayne went deep at today's Pro Day

    br_nfl
    via Twitter