Giants News: LB Nate Stupar Signs Contract to Remain with NY in Free Agency

Linebacker and special teams ace Nate Stupar will return to the New York Giants after a successful 2018 season with the team.

The Giants announced Wednesday that Stupar signed a new contract:

Stupar has become one of the NFL's best success stories after being a seventh-round draft pick of Oakland Raiders in 2012. He's bounced around to five different teams in the past seven years, but it's a testament to his consistent level of production that he doesn't struggle to find a new home.

Speaking to Forbes' Patricia Traina last October, Stupar described his approach to playing on special teams.



"Nothing is going to stop me," he said. "I gotta make plays when expected, and I wanted to make plays that would be remembered. I take pride in that. Special teams—that's a big part of the game that can change the momentum, so I love having that kind of influence."

Stupar was able to play a role on defense last for the Giants, recording a season-high five tackles Oct. 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles and starting Oct. 28 against the Washington Redskins.