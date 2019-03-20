Phillies Owner John Middleton: Fans Turned Off by Manny Machado's Lack of Effort

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The people wanted Bryce Harper.

That's what Philadelphia Phillies owner John Middleton told Bob Nightengale of USA Today when discussing the decision to sign the superstar outfielder. He said Harper was the more popular choice in Philadelphia during free agency because fans didn't like Manny Machado's lackadaisical attitude toward hustling:

"In Philadelphia, they want their athletes to play hard, and Bryce plays hard. Frankly, I think Manny hurt himself in Philadelphia with some of his postseason comments. When he said, 'I'm not ever going to be Johnny Hustle,' that doesn’t play well in Philadelphia.

"It's not that they don't recognize that he's a great player, they do. But by the same token, they say, 'If you're going to choose between great players, let's choose the guy who runs into the walls rather than the guy who jogs down to first base and says I'm not 'Johnny Hustle.'"

