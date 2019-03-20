Bryce Harper 'Very Happy' Mike Trout Received Historic New Contract from Angels

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper told reporters he texted Mike Trout congratulations after learning of the Los Angeles Angeles outfielder's reported 12-year, $430 million deal.

"When I talked to him this offseason, I told him, 'Man, I want to get as much as I can so that you can blow me out of the water pretty much.' And he did," Harper said. "I'm very happy for him."

