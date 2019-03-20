Bryce Harper 'Very Happy' Mike Trout Received Historic New Contract from Angels

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

FILE - In this March 11, 2019 file photo Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper walks in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Clearwater, Fla. Harper came to Philadelphia to do the one thing he didn't accomplish in Washington: Win in October. The Phillies gave him the biggest contract in baseball history to deliver. The 26-year-old slugger was a six-time All-Star, 2012 NL Rookie of the Year and 2015 NL Most Valuable Player during seven seasons with the Nationals. But he couldn't help Washington win a postseason series in four tries. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, file)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper told reporters he texted Mike Trout congratulations after learning of the Los Angeles Angeles outfielder's reported 12-year, $430 million deal.

"When I talked to him this offseason, I told him, 'Man, I want to get as much as I can so that you can blow me out of the water pretty much.' And he did," Harper said. "I'm very happy for him."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

