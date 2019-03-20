Kent Bazemore Explains James Harden's Viral, Embarrassing Crossover Highlight

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After Houston Rockets guard James Harden put him in the spin cycle Tuesday night, Atlanta Hawks swingman Kent Bazemore took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to explain his defensive strategy.

As seen in the following clip that went viral after Houston's 121-105 win over Atlanta at State Farm Arena, Bazemore looked lost when Harden crossed him over, which led to an easy bucket for The Beard:

Bazemore noted that while his spin had good intentions, Harden made him look silly with a superior move:

Harden finished with 31 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in what was Houston's 12th win in its past 13 contests. With that performance, Harden has scored 30 or more points in a game at least once against all other 29 NBA teams this season.

Averaging 35.8 points per game, Harden leads the league, and he is a strong candidate to be named MVP for the second consecutive year.

While Bazemore is widely regarded as a strong defender, he was no match for Harden on Tuesday and finished with just three points and a minus-nine rating in 17 minutes off the bench.

Bazemore will have a chance to bounce back from the embarrassing play Thursday night, when the Hawks host the Utah Jazz.