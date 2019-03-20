Jets Rumors: Ex-Broncos Starting QB Trevor Siemian Visiting New York

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Trevor Siemian is reportedly visiting the New York Jets on Wednesday, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

With New York Giants 2017 third-round pick Davis Webb as the only quarterback on the roster behind Sam Darnold, signing Siemian would give the Jets some insurance and a quarterback with starting experience should Darnold struggle with injuries in 2019.

Siemian backed up Kirk Cousins with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018 after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career as a member of the Denver Broncos.

The 27-year-old Siemian was originally selected by the Broncos with the 250th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft out of Northwestern. Despite his draft status, Siemian ascended into a starting role with the Broncos in 2016.

Siemian won a Super Bowl with Denver as a third stringer in 2015, and after Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler signed with the Houston Texans, he emerged as the choice to be Manning's replacement.

He performed fairly well in 2016, going 8-6 in 14 starts while completing 59.5 percent of his passes for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He dropped off in 2017, though, going 5-5 in 10 starts and completing 59.0 percent of his attempts for 2,285 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 picks.

The Broncos signed Case Keenum last offseason and traded Siemian along with a 2019 seventh-round draft pick to the Vikings for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

Siemian did not see any action as Cousins' backup last season, but he has far more experience than Webb, who has never attempted a regular-season pass.

The door may still be open for 39-year-old veteran Josh McCown to return as Darnold's backup in 2019, but his situation is uncertain.

Last week, McCown released a statement through his agent saying he needed more time to decide whether he will play next season:

While Siemian isn't a well-traveled veteran like McCown, he has shown competence as a starter in the past, which is precisely what New York needs behind Darnold.

Darnold missed three games due to injury as a rookie, and as things stand, the Jets could not afford for something similar to happen in 2019.

Siemian is far from a long-term answer at quarterback, but if asked to step in and start a game or two in 2019, he is capable of keeping the Jets competitive, especially with running back Le'Veon Bell present to handle the bulk of the workload on offense.