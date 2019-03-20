Bulls Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Jim Boylen's Future, Bill Self

John McCoy/Getty Images

After a season riddled with injuries, the Chicago Bulls have officially been eliminated from the playoffs with a current 20-52 record and one game left to play Wednesday night to close out their regular season.

The Bulls will most likely end the season with the fourth-worst record, and they will have a top pick at the incoming prospects that include college superstar Zion Williamson and many more talented players.

Chicago has been looking toward the offseason for a while now, and most of its trade rumors center around the head coaching position. In December, Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg was fired after the team started the season with a 5-19 record.

Executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson cited the team lacking "energy and spirit" as more of a reason to fire the 46-year-old than the record.

Paxson also highlighted he had the "overall development of our team in mind" when making the decision to part ways with Hoiberg, according to Sports Illustrated.

Associate head coach Jim Boylen was then promoted in the wake of the firing, and he remained head coach through the rest of the season.

It's still not totally clear what will happen to the position in the wake of this unsuccessful season, but here's what we do know.

Bill Self Isn't Going Anywhere

In the last week, there has been a lot of talk surrounding Kansas' Hall of Fame coach Bill Self leaving Lawrence to take over the Chicago Bulls head coaching position.

However, he quickly dispelled these rumors in an interview with the Kansas City Star on Monday.

"The Bulls thing is as far-fetched ..." Self said. "I don't know where that came from. I've never talked to anybody from the Bulls about any employment opportunities. They have a coach and I'm not a candidate for that position and will not be."

KU fans can now rest easy, as the coach who has led them to a national championship "looks forward to being here for a long time," as he told the Star.

Self has had so much success at Kansas that it's not surprising his name is popping up in NBA head coaching rumors. However, the coach doesn't seem to be in any rush to leave the program in the midst of an NCAA investigation into corruption in recruiting.

Jim Boylen Could Be Staying in Chicago

After Hoiberg was fired, Paxson was quoted as saying Boylen would "be given every chance to be the head coach next season and possibly beyond," according to the Chicago Tribune's Bulls beat writer K.C. Johnson.

Now, Paxson has become even more certain of Boylen's future in Chicago:

The current head coach has seemed to form relationships with his players, despite some rocky starts. Leading scorer Zach LaVine was publicly skeptical of some of Boylen's early decisions, according to ESPN. However, the player offered to pay the coach's $7,000 fine for being ejected from Friday night's game against the Clippers.

Plagued with injuries to some of its top players throughout the season, Boylen and Chicago didn't have a chance to bounce back from the rough start.

Maybe with another year in Chicago, the 53-year-old could make some changes and help the team dynamic to bring them out of their slump.

In the wake of the regular season, there will surely be more talk surrounding Boylen and his future in Chicago. While some fans are happy with the decision, others are calling for the team to look outside the current coaching staff for a head coach.

Much is still up in the air for the Bulls. Hopefully, their talented young players can stay healthy and help the team turn itself around next season.