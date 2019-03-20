Warriors' Draymond Green Says 'The S--t' with Kevin Durant Won't Tear Them Apart

Paul Kasabian
March 20, 2019

Someday, the Golden State Warriors' championship dynasty will end for reasons to be determined.

However, the mid-November 2018 argument between Warriors forward Draymond Green and teammate Kevin Durant will not be a cause.

Green, who was suspended one game for that confrontation, made it clear to Sam Amick of The Athletic that the moment will not "tear [the Warriors] apart."

"Like I said in the beginning of the season, when the s--t happened with me and Kevin, everybody hopes that something like that would tear us apart. But the fact of the matter is it's not. And until somebody can come and beat us, it don't matter. If I was on the other team, I'd hope some s--t like that would tear us apart too."

              

