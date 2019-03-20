WWE WrestleMania 2019: Top Rumors and Early Predictions for Matches on the Card

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's annual WrestleMania pay-per-view is always the longest event of the year, and with nine confirmed matches and several more on the way, this year's 'Mania on April 7 could be the longest of all time.

Before we get into predictions and rumors, here is a rundown of the WrestleMania 35 card as it stands, according to WWE.com:

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The Miz vs. Shane McMahon

vs. Shane McMahon Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles

Triple H vs. Batista

Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (U.S. Championship)

(U.S. Championship) Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese ( Cruiserweight Championship)

( Championship) Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin

Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship)

vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship) Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (Raw Women's Championship)

Predictions

While WrestleMania can often be filled with surprise cameos, returns and NXT call-ups, the results to most of the matches on the card are usually obvious ahead of time.

Take The Miz vs. McMahon for instance. Unless the plan is for this feud to go past WrestleMania for a couple of PPVs, The A-Lister is obviously going to win so he can have his big WrestleMania moment with his dad.

When it comes to the Raw women's title match, anything other than Lynch leaving with the title would cause a riot after how much WWE has done to build her up since SummerSlam of last year.

Unless Lesnar signs a new deal at the last minute, Rollins is going to bring the universal title home to Monday Night Raw, possibly with a little help from Dean Ambrose before he departs the company.

Samoa Joe has only been the United States champion for a couple of weeks, and R-Truth only had it for a short time before him, so the odds of another title change so soon are slim.

Murphy has been an outstanding cruiserweight champion, but it feels like the right time to give someone else a run with the belt. The Premier Athlete has been overlooked for a long time and will likely leave WrestleMania with the title around his waist.

The rest of the card is a little trickier. You would think Angle defeating Corbin would be a guarantee, but the Olympian seems like he wants to put The Lone Wolf over on his way out.

Orton and Styles are both between major feuds right now, so WWE stuck them together for what is sure to be a great match. The problem is neither man really gains much from a win, so the outcome is a lot less obvious.

The same thing can be said about Triple H and Batista. The Animal is playing the heel in this feud, so the most likely outcome is Triple H winning at the end of the night, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Batista get one more win over The Game.

Rumored Matches

With less than three weeks to go until the big day, WWE still has several champions without challengers for their titles and has yet to confirm if the women's Battle Royal will take place.

Drew McIntyre challenging Roman Reigns to a WrestleMania showdown is as good as the match being made official. All we have to do is wait for The Big Dog's response next week.

Vince McMahon threw another curve ball at Kofi Kingston on SmackDown and seemingly screwed him out of a WWE Championship opportunity, but at this point, it's obvious we will get Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan for the title at 'Mania.

This will be the first time the women's tag titles will be defended at WrestleMania, so WWE has gone with what appears to be a multi-team bout featuring Sasha Banks and Bayley defending against Natalya and Beth Phoenix, Nia Jax and Tamina and The IIconics.

The Revival, The Usos, Bobby Lashley and Asuka don't have clear challengers for their titles yet, but those plans should become more obvious in the coming weeks.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), the Women's Battle Royal is still going to take place, so we should start seeing people declare their spots in the match soon.

If everything plays out accordingly, here are the possible additions to the card WWE will book for 'Mania:

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan ( WWE Championship)

Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan ( Championship) Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina vs. The IIconics vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix (Women's Tag Team Championships)

and Sasha Banks vs. and vs. The vs. Natalya and Beth Phoenix (Women's Tag Team Championships) Asuka vs. TBD ( SmackDowm Women's Championship)

vs. ( Women's Championship) Bobby Lashley vs. TBD (Intercontinental Championship)

vs. (Intercontinental Championship) The Revival vs. TBD (Raw Tag Team Championships)

(Raw Tag Team Championships) The Usos vs. TBD ( SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

vs. ( Tag Team Championships) Women's Battle Royal

This would put the card at 17 matches, which would be the most in WrestleMania history after WrestleMania 4 set the record at 16.

Management might choose to have one or two titles go undefended by having those competitors compete in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal as a way of freeing up some space.

Whatever WWE decides to do, the fans are in store for a long show. This is the one time of year when watching from home has a lot of advantages over attending the show live, like being able to take breaks, no lines for the bathroom, unlimited free trips to the fridge and being able to sit on a comfy couch instead of a hard stadium seat.

Then again, there's nothing quite like the live experience, especially when it comes to WWE PPVs.

WrestleMania will feature live music, fireworks and other fun segments, so it will be entertaining no matter where you are watching from.