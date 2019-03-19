Giants CEO Larry Baer Won't Face Criminal Charges for Altercation with Wife Pam

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office will not press criminal charges against San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer.

"After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges," the office said in a statement, per TMZ Sports.

TMZ previously posted video of Baer in an altercation with his wife, Pam Baer. He knocked her to the ground while attempting to wrestle a phone from her hands.

