Giants CEO Larry Baer Won't Face Criminal Charges for Altercation with Wife Pam

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 19, 2019

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, San Francisco Giants President and CEO Larry Baer is shown during a press conference in San Francisco. Baer is taking a leave of absence from the team following the release of a video showing him in a physical altercation with his wife. The Giants board of directors released a statement Monday, March 4, 2019, saying that Baer has been granted a request to take personal time away from the team. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The San Francisco District Attorney’s office will not press criminal charges against San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer. 

"After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges," the office said in a statement, per TMZ Sports.

TMZ previously posted video of Baer in an altercation with his wife, Pam Baer. He knocked her to the ground while attempting to wrestle a phone from her hands.

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Did Trout Ruin His Shot at a World Series?

    The Angels have always had his back, and now Trout proves he's got theirs, too

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Did Trout Ruin His Shot at a World Series?

    The Angels have always had his back, and now Trout proves he's got theirs, too

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Top Annual Salaries After Trout's Deal 💰

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    MLB's Top Annual Salaries After Trout's Deal 💰

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Breaking: Trout to Get $430M 🚨

    Reported details include: 😲 12-year deal 🙅‍♂️ No opt-outs 🤑 Largest deal in North American sports

    San Francisco Giants logo
    San Francisco Giants

    Breaking: Trout to Get $430M 🚨

    Reported details include: 😲 12-year deal 🙅‍♂️ No opt-outs 🤑 Largest deal in North American sports

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Spring Training's Top Prospects Who Aren't MLB-Ready

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Spring Training's Top Prospects Who Aren't MLB-Ready

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report