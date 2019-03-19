Giants CEO Larry Baer Won't Face Criminal Charges for Altercation with Wife Pam

Giants CEO Larry Baer Won't Face Criminal Charges for Altercation with Wife PamMarch 19, 2019
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
The San Francisco District Attorney’s office will not press criminal charges against San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer.
"After a careful review of the relevant evidence, including multiple videos, statements from several witnesses and the parties themselves, the evidence does not support filing criminal charges," the office said in a statement, per TMZ Sports.
TMZ previously posted video of Baer in an altercation with his wife, Pam Baer. He knocked her to the ground while attempting to wrestle a phone from her hands.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
