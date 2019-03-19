Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Shopped to Hawks Before Deadline

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Frank Ntilikina #11 of the New York Knicks in action against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on January 23, 2019 in New York City. The Rockets defeated the Knicks 114-110. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina's two-year NBA career has included injuries, a head-coaching change, position switches and losing seasons.

That's quite a stretch for a young player, but Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News noted that it could have included a trade as well.

Bondy reported Tuesday that Knicks general manager Scott Perry gauged the Atlanta Hawks' interest in Ntilikina before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. However, Atlanta was not open to a move.

Ntilikina, whom the Knicks picked eighth overall in the 2017 draft, is averaging just 5.9 points on 35.6 percent shooting and 3.1 assists in 119 career games.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

