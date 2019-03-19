Knicks Trade Rumors: Frank Ntilikina Shopped to Hawks Before Deadline

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina's two-year NBA career has included injuries, a head-coaching change, position switches and losing seasons.

That's quite a stretch for a young player, but Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News noted that it could have included a trade as well.

Bondy reported Tuesday that Knicks general manager Scott Perry gauged the Atlanta Hawks' interest in Ntilikina before the Feb. 7 trade deadline. However, Atlanta was not open to a move.

Ntilikina, whom the Knicks picked eighth overall in the 2017 draft, is averaging just 5.9 points on 35.6 percent shooting and 3.1 assists in 119 career games.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.