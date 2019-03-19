Panthers Rumors: Ex-Raiders, Falcons DE Bruce Irvin Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive end Bruce Irvin is staying in the NFC South after reportedly agreeing to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that a deal had been reached.

A first-round pick in 2012, Irvin spent the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, helping the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. He spent the next two-plus seasons with the Oakland Raiders before they released him in November because he was limited to an edge-rusher role in their 4-3 defense.

He signed with Atlanta less than a week later in a move that reunited him with Falcons head coach and former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Irvin managed three sacks in eight games with the Raiders last year and another 3.5 in eight appearances with the Falcons.

Carolina ranked 27th in the NFL with 35 sacks—and that was with Julius Peppers, who ranked second on the team with five. Peppers retired last month after a 17-year career.

The Panthers still have Mario Addison, who had nine sacks in 2018. However, no other returning player managed more than 3.5 last season. The 31-year-old Irvin, meanwhile, has recorded 5.5-plus sacks in each of the last five seasons, topping out at eight in 2012 and 2017.