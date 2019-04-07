Video: Triple H Beats Batista After Ripping out His Nose Ring at WrestleMania 35

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Triple H finally tamed The Animal at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night by defeating Batista in a No Holds Barred match.

Both wrestlers took full advantage of the no-disqualification stipulation. Triple H in particular embraced his sadistic side. At one point, he even ripped out his opponent's nose ring.

Ric Flair proved to have a decisive role on the outcome. The Nature Boy arrived at ringside to aid Triple H, giving him a sledgehammer. The Game used the ring steps to get a little more elevation and nailed Batista in the head. From there, he hit the Pedigree for the win.

Sunday's bout was a true grudge match between former Evolution stablemates, as The Game looked to get back at Batista for assaulting Flair during his 70th birthday celebration on the Feb. 25 edition of Raw.

Batista targeted Flair in order to get Triple H's attention since The Animal had been calling for a WrestleMania match against The Game for years. He had always been rebuffed, but The Cerebral Assassin could no longer resist the opportunity to step inside the ring against his former friend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While Triple H did agree to face Batista, he also made sure the match happened on his terms by throwing the rule book out the window.

In turn, Batista demanded Triple H put his career on the line, and The Game obliged.

Batista made it personal by going after Flair, and The Cerebral Assassin wanted to make him pay in a way only he could. Triple H had a huge challenge in front of him, though, since he had never before beaten The Animal in a singles match.

In fact, Sunday marked the second time Triple H and Batista had faced each other at The Showcase of the Immortals, with the first occasion coming at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. That match main-evented the show, and The Animal beat The Game to become the new world heavyweight champion.

No title was on the line this time, but the roles were essentially reversed with Batista acting as the heel and Triple H serving in the babyface role.

The seeds for their rivalry were first planted in October on the 1,000th episode of SmackDown when Triple H, Batista, Flair and Randy Orton reformed Evolution. All four Superstars were given an opportunity to cut a promo, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor used part of his time to remind Triple H he had never beaten him.

There are often times in wrestling when things are teased only for them to never come to fruition, but SmackDown 1000 set the wheels in motion for the pair to lock horns one more time at WrestleMania.

Since Batista is a budding star in Hollywood, it is entirely possible Sunday's match was the final one of his career. If that is the case, he went out on a fairly high note against one of his greatest rivals and influences.

Batista didn't pick up the victory, but he finally got the match he wanted, if not the result he craved.

