Video: Kurt Angle Chooses Baron Corbin for Farewell Match at WWE WrestleMania 35

Credit: WWE.com

When he closes the curtain on his WWE career at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle will face off with Baron Corbin.

Angle confirmed Monday night on Raw he has selected Corbin for what will be his farewell match.

Ideally, Angle would've had the luxury of taking on a star with whom he feuded for a major storyline in the past. His longevity made that almost impossible, though.

Neither John Cena nor The Undertaker is officially retired, but there's no indication they'll be in New Orleans for WrestleMania on April 7. Shawn Michaels has fully retired once again after his brief return for Crown Jewel last November. Brock Lesnar is already defending the WWE Universal Championship against Seth Rollins.

In lieu of a sentimental choice, Corbin at least makes sense based on recent history.

Corbin subtly undermined the Olympic gold medalist when he was general manager of Raw until Stephanie McMahon named Corbin Raw's acting GM last August while putting Angle on "vacation." Corbin also defeated Angle in a singles match on the Jan. 28 edition of Raw.

Corbin is a somewhat underwhelming opponent for such an important occasion, but fans will be eager to give Angle a proper send-off nonetheless.