Watch Nuggets' Isaiah Thomas Get Ovation from Celtics Crowd in Return to Boston

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Isaiah Thomas only spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Boston Celtics, but the two-time All-Star still remembers his time there fondly. And the feeling is mutual.

During Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, the Celtics showed a video tribute of Thomas at TD Garden, and he received a loud ovation from Boston fans.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Thomas discussed his feelings toward Boston.

In addition to his two All-Star Game appearances, he helped the Celtics reach the 2017 Eastern Conference Finals and finished fifth in the 2017 MVP voting.

Of course, everybody knows how Thomas' time with the Celtics ended. He suffered a hip injury in the 2017 playoffs. With his health a major question mark and his contract soon to expire, the team traded him to the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of the deal that landed them Kyrie Irving.

Thomas' feelings toward the Celtics' front office were understandably raw immediately after the move, but time generally tends to heal most wounds. He entertained the idea of returning to Boston before his NBA career ends.

"You never know what can happen," he said, per NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss. "My options are always open no matter what it is. If I end up back here at some point, that would make the story that much better."