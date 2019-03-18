Raiders Rumors: Manti Te'o, Aaron Lynch Visiting; 'May' Have Interest in Burfict

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders have already made waves this offseason by trading for Antonio Brown, signing Tyrell Williams, signing Lamarcus Joyner and releasing Jordy Nelson, among other moves, and they may reportedly add a linebacker to the mix.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the AFC West team hosted linebackers Manti Te'o and Aaron Lynch for visits and suggested it could be interested in newly released linebacker Vontaze Burfict as well.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cincinnati Bengals released Burfict on Monday.

Lynch played for the stout Chicago Bears defense last season and tallied 16 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 13 games while helping lead the team to an NFC North crown.

He is also already drawing interest elsewhere as a promising 26-year-old option:

Te'o may be better known from his collegiate days at Notre Dame when he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, but he is a veteran option who has been in the league since the then-San Diego Chargers selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. He has as many as 82 total tackles in a season (2015) but played in just five games last year for the New Orleans Saints.

Burfict jumps out from this list with three seasons of more than 100 tackles, including 2013 when he was a Pro Bowler with 177.

However, he played in just seven games because of injury in 2018 and reportedly had trouble with his effort level:

He has also been suspended or fined for 14 different incidents, per Spotrac. The Arizona State product has lost 10 games to suspension and more than $4 million in fines with three of the games and two of the fines notably coming from illegal hits on Brown.

If Oakland signed Burfict, the two former AFC North rivals would be teammates.

It is no surprise the Raiders are looking at linebackers after they finished dead last in the league in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed on the way to a last place finish in the AFC West at 4-12.