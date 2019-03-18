NFL Rumors: Redskins' Jay Gruden Learned of Landon Collins Signing Through Media

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

New Washington Redskins safety Landon Collins speaks during an NFL football press conference, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Jay Gruden reportedly isn't being kept in the loop this offseason.

According to Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies (h/t Josh Luckenbaugh of 106.7 The Fan), the Washington head coach reportedly isn't "being consulted on any of these moves."

"Now maybe that changed over the weekend, but I'm told he heard about the Landon Collins signing through the media. A guy in the media texted him," Bickel added.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

