Carlos Santana Smashed Phillies Clubhouse TV with a Bat in 2018 to Stop Fortnite

The Philadelphia Phillies had a Fortnite problem last season.

According to a report from Jeff Passan of ESPN.com, several members of the team would play the popular video game during the team's games last season. That came to a head in September, when the Phillies lost a ninth straight game in a September collapse that cost them a postseason berth.

And veteran Carlos Santana had enough, smashing a television in the clubhouse with a bat to ensure nobody could play the game over the final two games of the season.

"I see a couple players—I don't want to say names—they play video games during the game," Santana said. "We come and lose too many games, and I feel like they weren't worried about it. Weren't respecting their teammates or coaches or the staff or the [front] office. It's not my personality. But I'm angry because I want to make it good."

The joke was on Santana, though, as he didn't get any building resources by breaking the TV.

But in all seriousness, the issue became prevalent enough that manager Gabe Kapler brought together a group of 13 players to create a policy for expected player behavior during games. With a number of veterans added in the offseason, the 2019 Phillies should be a little less focused on whether they are dropping at Tilted Towers.