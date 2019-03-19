College Football's Most Clutch Performers in 2019

0 of 10

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The college football season always brings drama and excitement as today's stars and tomorrow's legends come through when games are on the line.

Change is constant in the sport, giving only a few moments for clutch players to establish themselves as program heroes. Gamers like Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Penn State's Trace McSorley are two of the major departures from college football as they look toward the NFL draft.

We've identified 10 go-to guys who emerged at some point for their respective programs. Only one is a repeat from last year's list, and he'll end his career as one of the most productive backs in college football history. The rest are looking toward building on their flashbulb moments in 2018.

These spotlight warriors have already shown they'll elevate their games on the grandest stage. Hitting the next level is finding consistency as weekly heroes and transcending into record books.

But for now, we'll focus on college football's top returning clutch performers.