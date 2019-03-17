Giants Rumors: Eli Manning to Collect $5M Roster Bonus; Will Likely Start in '19

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

All indications are quarterback Eli Manning will be under center for the New York Giants in the 2019 season.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv noted the 38-year-old is due a $5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the league year and will receive it Monday. Vacchiano suggested it is "yet another signal that Manning will be the Giants' starting quarterback this year."

According to Spotrac, Manning has earned $117 million in base salary throughout his career. Vacchiano explained he will be the highest-paid player in league history after a 2019 campaign that will pay him $11.5 million in salary and a $500,000 workout bonus.

He also noted the Giants have not approached Manning about reducing the $23.2 million he will count against the cap.

New York already traded Manning's top weapon in Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for a package that included a first- and third-round pick. It also has 22-year-old running back Saquon Barkley as a building block for the future, suggesting a rebuild could be in place for a team that has made the playoffs just once in the last seven years.

While a 38-year-old quarterback making significant money isn't exactly ideal for a rebuilding club, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he prefers to draft or sign a young signal-caller and have him learn under Manning, per Vacchiano.

Manning is a two-time Super Bowl MVP and four-time Pro Bowler who has thrown for more than 4,000 yards seven times in his career.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Giants to take Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins with the No. 6 pick in the draft, and he could in theory learn under Manning for a year or two before taking over.