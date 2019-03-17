Watch Cowboys' Jerry Jones Thank Giants for Trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones talks with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (L) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence before (R) Errol Spence Jr takes on Mikey Garcia in an IBF World Welterweight Championship bout at AT&T Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very happy to see Odell Beckham Jr. out of the NFC East. 

When asked his thoughts about the New York Giants trading the superstar receiver to the Cleveland Browns this offseason during an appearance on Fox Sports' Premier Boxing Champions broadcast, Jones responded by saying, simply, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

