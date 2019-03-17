Watch Cowboys' Jerry Jones Thank Giants for Trading Odell Beckham Jr. to Browns

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is very happy to see Odell Beckham Jr. out of the NFC East.

When asked his thoughts about the New York Giants trading the superstar receiver to the Cleveland Browns this offseason during an appearance on Fox Sports' Premier Boxing Champions broadcast, Jones responded by saying, simply, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

