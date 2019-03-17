'St. Patty Says Ban Dolan' Shirts Confiscated by MSG Security, Tweets Fan

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 4: Owner James L. Dolan of the New York Knicks smiles at the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 4, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

A group of New York Knicks fans responded to the decision of team owner James Dolan to kick out and ban a fan who told him to sell the team by attempting to wear "St. Patty Says Ban Dolan" shirts to the team's game Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per one fan, the shirts were being confiscated by Madison Square Garden security as fans entered the arena: 

As Dolan was making his exit after another loss for the Knicks on March 9 against the Sacramento Kings, a fan yelled down at Dolan, "Sell the team," per Emily Caron of SI.com.

"You really think I should sell the team?" Dolan responded, before waving him closer. "You want to not come to any more games?"

Dolan also called the fan's comments rude and told him to "enjoy watching [the Knicks] on TV" before security escorted the fan from the arena. It wasn't the best look for Dolan, who came across as thin-skinned, and a group of frustrated Knicks fans showed their displeasure with the owner Sunday.

