'St. Patty Says Ban Dolan' Shirts Confiscated by MSG Security, Tweets Fan

A group of New York Knicks fans responded to the decision of team owner James Dolan to kick out and ban a fan who told him to sell the team by attempting to wear "St. Patty Says Ban Dolan" shirts to the team's game Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per one fan, the shirts were being confiscated by Madison Square Garden security as fans entered the arena:

As Dolan was making his exit after another loss for the Knicks on March 9 against the Sacramento Kings, a fan yelled down at Dolan, "Sell the team," per Emily Caron of SI.com.

"You really think I should sell the team?" Dolan responded, before waving him closer. "You want to not come to any more games?"

Dolan also called the fan's comments rude and told him to "enjoy watching [the Knicks] on TV" before security escorted the fan from the arena. It wasn't the best look for Dolan, who came across as thin-skinned, and a group of frustrated Knicks fans showed their displeasure with the owner Sunday.